Global Canadian News, Breaking Stories & What’s Happening Across the Country

Welcome to your go-to daily news site for all things happening in Canada, whether it’s current affairs, breaking news, business, health news, tech, artificial intelligence, politics, finances or cultural events.

Covering news in major cities including but not limited to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax, we have everything you need to know – both the news that everyone is already buzzing about and the upcoming news you’ll be talking about.

Canada is a huge country where there is always something going on. It can be anything – from a major event on Parliament Hill to a housing newsflash from Toronto or an update about a forest fire from Alberta, or a new business venture from Vancouver.

Our goal is simple: bring Canadian news into focus without the fluff.

Breaking News in Canada

For an event of significance to break out, Canadians will demand that they be informed immediately. Our breaking news section highlights events of importance that break out all across Canada, ranging from matters involving the country’s politics, safety, extreme weather, fires, transport, business, economic affairs, among others.

Our coverage involves the affairs that shape the lives of Canadians in their everyday life, whether it’s an event taking place in Ottawa or anywhere else in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and the territories.

From your breakfast table to whenever you have time to catch up on the news, here is where you’ll find Canadian news headlines.

Canadian Politics and Government News

Canadian politics can quickly become complex. From federal elections to parliament to provincial governments, laws, budget, immigration policies, health care, housing, and taxes – all these aspects directly affect Canadians.

We report on Canadian politics, federal government affairs, parliament, prime minister, political parties, provincial politics, and important policy issues, providing context to better understand the story behind the headline.

From Ottawa to Queen’s Park, from British Columbia to Quebec, we monitor decisions that make the country.

No political theater for likes. Just the news, the context, and the big picture.

Business News and the Canadian Economy

The Canadian economy impacts everybody, from the small business owner, the corporate worker, investor, to even one who struggles with the grocery bill.

Canada business news features businesses, entrepreneurship, startup ventures, finance, job market, real estate, manufacturing, energy, technology, and sectors fueling Canada’s economy.

Major Canadian companies and business events in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and other economic hubs in the country are covered by us.

Economic events and trends in Canada are also considered, such as Canada’s economy, inflation, interest rates, unemployment rate, wage levels, consumer expenditure, the Bank of Canada, Canadian dollar, and financial markets.

And that is because any movement in the loonie, change in mortgage rates, or layoffs by another major company will surely catch the attention of Canadians.

Canada Housing and Real Estate News

Housing is one of the major headlines in Canada right now.

We report on everything from housing trends in Toronto real estate, Vancouver housing and Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Montreal to housing costs, mortgage rates, rental markets, new home builds, construction, housing policies, and real estate trends.

The Canadian housing market impacts homeowners, tenants, first time home buyers, investors, and families looking for affordable housing.

We tell the numbers story – but we dig into the people behind them too.

Health News Across Canada

The problem of healthcare is also a topic that always remains a matter of discussion.

Canada health news includes topics of hospital management, healthcare policy, public health, medical research, psychological health, health professionals, developments in pharmacology, and all other important health issues which influence the lives of Canadians.

In our coverage of developments in the healthcare industry in Canada, we pay attention to the events that explain what is going on and why.

Technology and AI News

Canada has become a significant player in technology and AI.

In our technology news and AI news, we focus on the world of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, software, startups, robotics, digital transformation, and companies shaping the future through technology innovation in Canada.

We provide you with information on everything happening in artificial intelligence in Canada, Canadian tech startups, regulation in AI, new technologies, and the increasing influence of AI in business, education, healthcare, and daily life.

If you’re a tech buff or just curious about AI and its implications on your career, we can help you out with that.

Immigration and Canada News

Immigration is a vital factor within the economy and society of Canada.

We cover important events concerning immigration to Canada, immigrants, immigration policy, temporary visitors, international students, work permits, and other related issues.

The Canadian immigration process can be very complicated, and any policy announcement may have serious implications on families, employees, employers, and local communities.

Our reporting is centered on news and the wider discussion of immigration within Canada.

Weather, Wildfires and Emergency News

The climate in Canada can sometimes be quite erratic.

Whether it’s wildfires in Alberta, updates on wildfires in British Columbia, severe winters, floods, heat waves, hurricanes or major weather alerts, any major event that affects Canada is covered.

Any disruption to travel plans, emergencies and other major events are reported when they become national news items.

News From Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Across Canada

Canada’s national story is made up of thousands of local stories.

We follow important developments in major cities including:

Toronto news

Vancouver news

Calgary news

Edmonton news

Ottawa news

Montreal news

Winnipeg news

Halifax news

Quebec news

British Columbia news

Alberta news

Ontario news

Saskatchewan news

Manitoba news

Atlantic Canada news

From downtown Toronto to the Prairies, from the West Coast to the Maritimes, our coverage reflects the size, diversity and sometimes wonderfully weird character of this country.

Canadian Lifestyle, Culture and Entertainment

The news is not confined to what happens in Parliament and the stock market.

The Canadian cultural environment is always evolving, and we report on entertainment, Canadian culture, cuisine, travel, sport, lifestyle, media and topics that encapsulate the essence of life in Canada.

As not all the stories that make the headlines have an origin in Ottawa; there is always that viral sensation, the hockey crisis, the hot new place to eat or the local story that somehow becomes national news.

Why Canadians Come Here for the News

Information is not lacking on the internet; the difficulty lies in identifying what really counts.

It is our goal to deliver clear Canadian news with relevant context and without trying to make each story the end of the world.

Our articles cover news, analysis, business, politics, health, technology, artificial intelligence, finance, real estate, immigration, weather, entertainment and community news from all over Canada.

So make yourself a cup of coffee and see what’s going on.

From coast to coast to coast, this is Canada — and these are the stories shaping it.